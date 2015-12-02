UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Greene King Plc
* H1 revenue rose 49.2 percent to 917.7 million stg
* H1 profit before tax 121.3 mln stg up 46.9 pct
* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.45 pence per share
* Anticipate a positive outcome for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.