* Says Strongpoint AS and NorgesGruppen have entered into new agreement regarding next generation of cash management solutions (CashGuard) from 2016

* Deal indicates need for about 800 new CashGuard systems plus significant number of upgrades of existing systems

* Project leads to all cash managements systems in NorgesGruppen being prepared for new Norwegian banknotes - due for release in 2017

