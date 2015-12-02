Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 StrongPoint ASA :
* Says Strongpoint AS and NorgesGruppen have entered into new agreement regarding next generation of cash management solutions (CashGuard) from 2016
* Deal indicates need for about 800 new CashGuard systems plus significant number of upgrades of existing systems
* Project leads to all cash managements systems in NorgesGruppen being prepared for new Norwegian banknotes - due for release in 2017
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order