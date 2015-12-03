BRIEF-Aedifica acquires two care residences in the Netherlands
* Acquisition of a care residence in Kampen (Province of Overijssel), totalling 37 units; contractual value about 7 million euros ($7.47 million)
Dec 3 Avanza Bank Holding Ab
* Avanza Bank AB issues a subordinated bond
* has issued a subordinated Tier 2 floating rate bond of SEK 100m with a term of ten years in the Swedish bond market.
* The bond carries an interest of three months STIBOR plus 300 basis points and has final maturity on December 10, 2025
* Interactive brokers group inc says interactive brokers canada has launched a stock yield enhancement program