Dec 3 Avanza Bank Holding Ab

* Avanza Bank AB issues a subordinated bond

* has issued a subordinated Tier 2 floating rate bond of SEK 100m with a term of ten years in the Swedish bond market.

* The bond carries an interest of three months STIBOR plus 300 basis points and has final maturity on December 10, 2025 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)