MOVES-Former Wealthfront CEO Nash joins Acorns board
NEW YORK, April 4 Adam Nash, the former chief executive of digital financial advice company Wealthfront, has joined the board of U.S. micro-investing app Acorns, the company said on Tuesday.
Dec 3 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Supervisory board elects Karl-Gerhard Eick as chairman
* Claus Nolting was elected as deputy chairman
April 4 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd : * Says its Hong Kong unit will buy an investment firm for $1