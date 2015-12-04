Dec 4 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

* Interim dividend 100 penceper share

* Board has declared a further interim dividend of 100 pence per share (£136.5 million)

* H1 pretax profit 293.3 million stg versus 304.9 million stg year ago

* Adjusted profit before tax * up 10.2% to £242.3 million

* Market conditions good underlying demand in a stable operating environment

* On track to deliver pre-tax profits of £2.0 billion in aggregate over three years to 30 april 2018

* Dividend return programme enhanced by £0.5 billion, from £13.00 per share to £16.34 per share (London newsroom)