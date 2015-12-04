Dec 4 Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
* Interim dividend 100 penceper share
* Board has declared a further interim dividend of 100 pence
per share (£136.5 million)
* H1 pretax profit 293.3 million stg versus 304.9 million
stg year ago
* Adjusted profit before tax * up 10.2% to £242.3 million
* Market conditions good underlying demand in a stable
operating environment
* On track to deliver pre-tax profits of £2.0 billion in
aggregate over three years to 30 april 2018
* Dividend return programme enhanced by £0.5 billion, from
£13.00 per share to £16.34 per share
(London newsroom)