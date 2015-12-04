Dec 4 Elringklinger AG says

* Thomas Jessulat to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer from January 1, 2016.

* Jessulat will be responsible for the central functions of Finance/Controlling as well as IT and the Industrial Parks division. Prior to the new appointment, these individual areas had all been directed by CEO Dr. Stefan Wolf.

* Contract will initially cover a period of three years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: