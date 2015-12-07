Dec 7 Matica Technologies AG :

* 9-month group revenue up 16.4 percent to 32.7 million euros ($35.4 million) versus 28.1 million euros in first 9 months of 2014

* 9-month EBITDA rises even stronger by 59.0 percent to 3.3 million euros

* 9-month group EBIT and group EBT were positive for first time with 1.2 million euros respectively 0.8 million euros

* Shows significant revenues and earnings improvement in the first nine months of 2015

* For full-FY 2015 forecasts revenues on group level to amount to around 43.0 million to 45.0 million euros, which represents about previous year's level

* FY 2015 group EBITDA including one-off costs is expected slightly lower at 3.4 million to 3.6 million euros

* Expects a significant improvement in revenues and a strong increase in earnings for upcoming business year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)