BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit sinks
* Q4 net profit 138 million shekels versus 586 million shekels
Dec 8 Cenkos Securities Plc :
* Statement re share price movement
* Confirms that it has become aware of a recent press article, citing co, which includes a number of material inaccurate references to co
* Company is not itself subject of any SFO investigation
* wishes to confirm that it has not been asked to provide, and nor has it provided, any information to SFO in relation to any investigation
* FY group profit before taxation of 67.6 million rupees versus 306.8 million rupees year ago