BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 28 Tanvex BioPharma Inc: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/KkIgbK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 10 Evotec AG
* reached two important pre-clinical milestones for transition of two projects from alliance portfolio into late-stage discovery and pre-clinical development for treatment of endometriosis
evotec receives important pre-clinical milestones as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer healthcare
* evotec receives important pre-clinical milestones as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer healthcare
* milestones were achieved under strategic alliance between evotec and bayer entered in october 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Nohla Therapeutics announces collaboration with University Of California, Davis to optimize manufacturing process and supply cell therapy product for clinical trials Source text for Eikon: