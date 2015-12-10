Dec 10 Castellum AB :

* Is acquiring a large office-project property for 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($190 million), via Fastighets AB Brostaden, a wholly owned subsidiary

* Signed an agreement with NCC AB, for sale of Yrket 4 office property in Solna

* Sale price is currently estimated to 280 million crowns

