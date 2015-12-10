BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
Dec 10 Castellum AB :
* Is acquiring a large office-project property for 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($190 million), via Fastighets AB Brostaden, a wholly owned subsidiary
* Signed an agreement with NCC AB, for sale of Yrket 4 office property in Solna
* Sale price is currently estimated to 280 million crowns
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds