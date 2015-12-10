Dec 10 Newriver Retail Ltd

* Proposed placing

* newriver retail limited, a uk reit specialising in value-creating retail property investment and active asset management, announces a proposed placing to raise 150 million pounds at 325 pence per share to fund company's current transaction and development pipeline.

* subscribers for placing shares will not be entitled to receive dividend of 4.75 pence per share for quarter ended 31 december 2015 which was announced on 18 november 2015

* placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild on company's behalf by liberum capital limited and Peel Hunt llp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)