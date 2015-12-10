BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports receipt of stockholder approval
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
Dec 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* Acquires new executive board member
* Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016
* According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017
* Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.