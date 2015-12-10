BRIEF-Jiangsu Phoenix Property to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 28Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd :
Dec 10 Barclays Bank Plc :
* Proposed placing of Paysafe Group shares
* Entities owned by some funds advised by affiliates of CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A., Investcorp announce plan to sell up to 35,106,454 ordinary shares in Paysafe Group, formerly Optimal Payments
* Placing shares represent about 7.3% of company's issued share capital and represent CVC Funds' and Investcorp's total holdings in company
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild
* Barclays, acting through its investment bank, is acting as sole global coordinator and bookrunner and Canaccord Genuity Ltd is acting as co-lead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to boost construction unit's capital by 125 million yuan ($18.16 million) to 157.3 million yuan