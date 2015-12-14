Dec 14 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Discussions with Acerta Pharma Bv

* Confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options with Acerta Pharma Bv

* There can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be entered into, or as to terms of any transaction

