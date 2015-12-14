Dec 14 Outokumpu Oyj :
* Reduces credit facilities and signs 775 million euros ($850.87 million) maturity
extensions
* Says has today prepaid and cancelled 100 million euros of its 900 million euro revolving
credit facility and signed an amendment and extension agreement relating to remaining 800
million euros
* Amended facility includes new 655 million euros tranche which matures in February 2019
and 145 million euros will mature in February 2017
* Cancels and prepays some 240 million euros of its bilateral loans, including pension
loans, and extends two bilateral facilities by a total amount of 120 million euros to February
2019
* BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Danske Bank, Nordea, Pohjola
Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank act as
Lenders in the extended tranche
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
