FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
LONDON Aug 18 British software company Autonomy confirmed it is talks with Hewlett-Packard Co regarding the U.S. IT firm making a possible offer for the company.
"The board of Autonomy notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Hewlett-Packard regarding a possible offer for the company," it said in a statement on Thursday.
"A further announcement will be made when appropriate."
Sources said Hewlett-Packard was due to make a $10 billion approach to Autonomy ahead of announcing a long-rumoured spinoff of its PC division. (Reporting by Sarah Young)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.