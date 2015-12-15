BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing says FY profit RMB1.56 bln vs RMB1.05 bln
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
Dec 15 Regent Pacific Group Ltd :
* Recommended offer for plethora solutions holdings
* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended share-for-share offer
* Under terms of offer, each Plethora shareholder will receive, for each Plethora share, 15.7076 new Regent Pacific shares
* Offer represents an indicative value for each Plethora share of 11.65 pence per share, values entire issued ordinary share capital of Plethora at about 95.94 million stg
* Following completion of offer, Plethora shareholders (other than regent pacific) will hold about 65.98 percent of combined group
* Regent Pacific and its Concert Parties together hold 29.88 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.