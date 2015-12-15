UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Nokian Tyres Plc
* says received eur 87 million additional payable tax in Finland regarding years 2007-2010
* says considers the decision unfounded and appeals against it by leaving the claim to the Board of Adjustment
* says the payment must be made in January 2016
* sas will record the 2007-2010 total additional taxes of EUR 87 million in full to the financial statement and result of year 2015
* says the ruling does not affect the company's dividend distribution.
* says The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend per share for the year 2015 would be at least on the previous year's level
* says the ruling has no effect on company's guidance
* says if the claim does not lead to annulment of the tax decision, the Group's corporate tax rate is expected to rise in the next 4 years, from the previously announced 17 per cent to maximum 22 per cent Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.