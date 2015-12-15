BRIEF-Brain Resource updates on placement and share purchase plan
* announce binding commitments to raise A$1 million through placement of 12.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share
Dec 15 WPP Plc
* Kantar Health acquires CEEOR in Czech Republic
* kantar Health, a leading global healthcare consulting and market research company has acquired CEEOR spol. s r.o. ("CEEOR") in Czech Republic. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* announce binding commitments to raise A$1 million through placement of 12.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.08 per share
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to results of clinical trial and a potential capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: