Dec 15 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Business suffers as a result of mild weather - forcast for full year 2015 adjusted

* Still predicts positive after-tax earnings for 2015

* Now estimate that group will be able to generate EBITDA on order of 30 million euros - 33 million euros ($32.73 million - $36.00 million) in 2015

* Remains confident for 2016 financial year

* Significant increase in earnings is expected for FY 2016