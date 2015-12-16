Dec 16 Carl Zeiss Meditec
* Revenue passed billion mark in fiscal year 2014/15, with a
14 percent increase to 1,040 million euros
* Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to growth of
around 8 percent over prior year
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 8
percent, to 130.6 million euros (prior year: 120.7 million
euros)
* EBIT margin of 12.6 percent
* EBIT margin should be within range of 13-15 percent in
2015/16 and in medium term
* Company can be expected to grow at least as fast as
underlying markets in coming fiscal year
* Rtrs poll avg for FY revenues was 1.01 billion eur, EBIT
125 million, net profit 80.1 million
