Dec 16 Carl Zeiss Meditec

* Revenue passed billion mark in fiscal year 2014/15, with a 14 percent increase to 1,040 million euros

* Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to growth of around 8 percent over prior year

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 8 percent, to 130.6 million euros (prior year: 120.7 million euros)

* EBIT margin of 12.6 percent

* EBIT margin should be within range of 13-15 percent in 2015/16 and in medium term

* Company can be expected to grow at least as fast as underlying markets in coming fiscal year

* Rtrs poll avg for FY revenues was 1.01 billion eur, EBIT 125 million, net profit 80.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: