Dec 16 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Update on the disposal of williams & glyn
* has made significant progress in separating williams &
glyn
* royal bank of scotland group plc ("rbs") has made
significant progress in separating williams & glyn. We remain
committed to meeting our obligation under state aid agreement to
dispose of williams & glyn before end of 2017, as well as
ensuring a smooth transition for williams & glyn's 1.8 million
customers.
* we are now planning to separate business from rbs in q1
2017 which remains compatible with end 2017 divestment
deadline.
* the strategic attractiveness of williams & glyn has been
reflected in a number of informal approaches for business.
Therefore whilst continuing preparations for an ipo, we are
planning to launch a trade sale process in h1 2016, and
targeting signing of a binding agreement to sell business by
year end 2016, with full divestment by end of 2017.
