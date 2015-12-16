Dec 16 AstraZeneca Plc :

* AZ acquisition of takeda's respiratory business

* Deal will include expansion of rights to roflumilast, only approved oral pde4 inhibitor for treatment of copd

* Acquisition to include non-U.S. rights to roflumilast and will be accretive to 2016 earnings

* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca will make a payment of $575 million

* Approximately 200 staff will transfer to AstraZeneca upon completion

* Acquisition of global rights to daliresp will also negate company's existing royalty payments for medicine in U.S.

* Transaction will be accounted for as a business combination and is expected to close during Q1 of 2016