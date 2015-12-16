Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Dec 16 Barclays Plc
* Disposal
* Announces sale of risk analytics and index solutions business to Bloomberg
* Has today agreed to sell Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. ("BRAIS") to Bloomberg L.P. ("Bloomberg") for approximately 520 mln stg
* Completion is subject to various conditions, including anti-trust approval, and is expected to occur by mid-2016.
* Pre-tax gain to be recognised on completion of transaction is expected to be approximately 480 mln stg
* Will retain its quantitative investment strategy index business, with calculation and maintenance of its strategy indices outsourced to Bloomberg
* Estimated to result in a proforma increase of c.10 bps on 30 September 2015 CET1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.