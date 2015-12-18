BRIEF-Perlite Canada Inc's Q1 revenue rose 27 percent
* Perlite Canada Inc announces its results for for the first quarter of 2017
Dec 18 Volvo AB
* Says Mikael Bratt, member of Volvo Group's executive team, has announced that he intends to leave his position as executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations
* Upcoming changes to Volvo Group's management
* Says he has been recruited as business area president with automotive safety company, Autoliv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Perlite Canada Inc announces its results for for the first quarter of 2017
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.