Dec 21 African Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* Has entered into a new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Ophir Energy Plc covering the Company's CI-513 licence area in Côte d'Ivoire

* Ophir Energy will make a contribution of $16.9 million towards African Petroleum's back costs

* Deal resulted in extension to previous minimum work commitments on block and now requires that exploration well be drilled within 2 years of the signing of this new PSC  Source text for Eikon:

