UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Netplay TV Plc :
* Press speculation and statement re: suspension
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has held discussions with board of Sportech Plc
* These discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there is no guarantee that any agreement will be reached
* If it proceeds, acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.