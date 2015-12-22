Dec 22 Nordic Financials ASA :
* Said on Monday is to acquire Aega Yieldco AS
* Consideration would be of about 75.5 million Norwegian crowns ($8.6 million) for 100 pct
of shares with settlement in Nordic Financials shares valued at 3.00 crowns per share
* Valuation of the company's shares represents a 119 pct premium to the last published net
asset value of 1.37 crowns per share as of Nov. 30
* Said had signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Aega AS, the largest shareholder of Aega
Yieldco, holding about 14 pct of the shares
* Acquisition would represent a change in strategic direction for the company to include
investments in secondary solar parks in Italy
* Aega Yieldco AS owns a portfolio of five individual solar parks in the Umbria and Lazio
regions in Italy with a combined production capacity of 5MW
($1 = 8.7698 Norwegian crowns)
