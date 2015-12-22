Dec 22 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Said on Monday resolves on restructuring concept and announces convening of an additional bondholders' meeting and an extraordinary general meeting as well as the disposal of the bonds held by the company

* Reached an agreement in terms of the structure of a concept of the financial restructuring of the company with the joint representative of the holders of the 60 million euros ($65.44 million) 7.75 pct partial bearer notes 2012/2017 issued by the company

* Regarding the details of the collateralization concept and the interest rates for the new secured bond to be issued in the course of the restructuring the company will still have to negotiate with the joint representative

* Extraordinary general meeting of the company will be convened for Feb. 16, 2016