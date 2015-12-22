Dec 22 Bakkafrost says:

* The Faroese Parliament has today passed a bill, which changes the farming license tax. The changes will take effect from Jan. 1, 2016.

* The passed bill stipulates that the license farming tax on taxable income changes from 4.5 percent to 0 percent and the license revenue tax changes from 0.5 percent to 4.5 percent calculated from Nasdaq price index.