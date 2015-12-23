BRIEF-Dollar General files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Skanska AB
* Says builds rental apartments in Helsingborg, Sweden, for SEK 350 million
* Says the contract with Magnolia Bostad to construct four buildings with a total of 327 rental apartments is worth SEK 350 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.