Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has signed an agreement with Chance Hill to migrate their casino onto GIG`s iGaming Cloud platform service in Q2 2016
* Announcement is the tenth and the total combined annual contribution from the agreements are in the range of 4 million euros ($4.4 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order