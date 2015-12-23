Dec 23 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has signed an agreement with Chance Hill to migrate their casino onto GIG`s iGaming Cloud platform service in Q2 2016

* Announcement is the tenth and the total combined annual contribution from the agreements are in the range of 4 million euros ($4.4 million) Source text for Eikon:

