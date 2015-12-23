Dec 23 Nanostart AG :
* Capital increase and realignment
* New alignment decided in real estate sector
* Capital in form of 49 pct of company's shares to Renaissance Real Estate Frankfurt GmbH
* Equity is increased to 9.36 million euros ($10.2 million)
* Extension of Neef's board appointment
* Will issue invitations soon to an Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting in which, among
other things, a new name will be decided for company
* Expected further significant needs for impairment in old portfolio of about 2.5 million
euros to end of 2015
