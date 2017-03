Dec 30 Subsea 7 says:

* Today announced the award of a sizeable contract by Burullus Gas Company S.A.E. for the platform extension and tie-in on the first phase of the West Nile Delta development of the Taurus and Libra fields by BP, offshore Egypt.

* Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

* Offshore work is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2016