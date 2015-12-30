Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 Opera Software Asa says:
* Extends its strategic review. The review is expected to conclude by the time Opera reports full-year 2015 results.
* Opera will update shareholders and other stakeholders about the outcome of the review in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order