Dec 30 Proact IT Group AB :

* Has, via own shares and cash, acquired 95 pct of the Swedish company Compose IT System AB

* Binding agreement gives Proact the opportunity to acquire the remaining 5 pct

* Total purchase price is 53.2 million Swedish crowns

* Compose IT System is a provider of managed services and cloud service solutions in the Swedish market

