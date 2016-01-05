BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
Jan 5 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Offer for APR Energy Plc declared unconditional
* Offer declared unconditional in all respects and commencement of delisting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
