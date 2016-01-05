Jan 5 Havyard Group ASA :

* Havyard Ship Technology AS has entered into a contract for construction of a Havyard 587 live fish carrier to be delivered to Norsk Fisketransport AS

* The contract value is about 300 millions Norwegian crowns

* Norsk Fisketransport (NFT) is a subsidiary of NTS Group Source text for Eikon:

