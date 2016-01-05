UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Sainsbury(J) Plc :
* Statement re possible offer
* Confirms that it made an approach in November to Home Retail Group Plc's board of directors
* Approach was rejected by Home Retail Group and Sainsbury's is considering its position
* Over last year, Sainsbury's has been working in partnership with Home Retail Group trialling a number of Argos concessions in Sainsbury's stores
* Combination will provide additional cost synergy potential through property rationalisation, scale benefits and operational efficiencies
* Co must by Feb 2 either announce firm intention to make offer for home retail or say it does not intend to make an offer for home retail
* There can be no certainty that this will result in a formal offer, nor as to terms of any such offer
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.