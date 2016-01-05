Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 WPP Plc :
* H+K strategies acquires assets of Acertys, Canada
* Says H+K strategies, its wholly-owned global public relations and public affairs firm, has agreed to acquire substantially all assets of Acertys Inc.
* Investment continues WPP's strategy of investing in important regions and sectors such as public relations and public affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order