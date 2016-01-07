Jan 7 Basler AG :

* Raises forecast for 2015

* Is now expecting FY 2015 sales amounting to approximately 85 million euros ($92 million) and EBT margin of 10 - 11 pct

* Until now, company expected sales within a corridor of 81 million - 84 million euros an EBT margin of 9 - 10 pct for FY 2015