Jan 7 Novo Nordisk A/S :

* Says files for regulatory approval of long acting factor IX, nonacog beta pegol, in the EU for the treatment of haemophilia B

* Say expects to file biologics license application (BLA) for nonacog beta pegol to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during first half of 2016

* The filing of nonacog beta pegol is based on the results from the paradigm clinical trial programme, which involved 115 patients with severe or moderately severe haemophilia B

* Nonacog beta pegol is an extended half-life factor IX molecule intended for replacement therapy in patients with haemophilia B

* Glycopegylation, the prolongation technology used for the half-life extension, is a novel approach in haemophilia B, already proven safe and efficacious in haemophilia A and other therapeutic areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)