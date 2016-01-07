Jan 7 Novo Nordisk A/S :
* Says files for regulatory approval of long acting factor
IX, nonacog beta pegol, in the EU for the treatment of
haemophilia B
* Say expects to file biologics license application (BLA)
for nonacog beta pegol to U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) during first half of 2016
* The filing of nonacog beta pegol is based on the results
from the paradigm clinical trial programme, which involved 115
patients with severe or moderately severe haemophilia B
* Nonacog beta pegol is an extended half-life factor IX
molecule intended for replacement therapy in patients with
haemophilia B
* Glycopegylation, the prolongation technology used for the
half-life extension, is a novel approach in haemophilia B,
already proven safe and efficacious in haemophilia A and other
therapeutic areas
