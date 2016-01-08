Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Watchstone Group Plc
* Disposal
* Has disposed of group's property and maintenance services businesses
* For a nominal consideration of 1 pound to BE Smart Group Limited
* Expected to recognise an overall loss on disposal of approximately 4.2 million pounds for year ended 31 December 2015
* Believes that disposal will save company between 1.5 million stg to 2 million stg on an annualised basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order