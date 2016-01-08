EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 8 Gama Aviation Plc
* Gama Aviation agrees to buy Jersey-based Aviation Beauport Limited
* Acquisition is conditional upon approval from the Jersey Competition Authority which is expected to complete by the end of February 2016
* The acquisition comprises a consideration of 2.6 million pounds in cash and the issue of 1,000,000 ordinary shares
* Based on Gama's closing share price on 7 January 2016, it gives a total consideration of 5.3 million pounds.
* Gama Aviation has agreed a 10 million pounds credit line from RBS in the form of a revolving credit facility for 8 million pounds and an additional overdraft facility of 2 million pounds.
* This facility will be used to fund the Beauport deal and will also provide further expansion capital.
* On completion, the purchase of Beauport will include fixed assets comprising property with a book value of approximately 2 million pounds and a net current asset neutral position including cash of approximately 650,000 pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.