Jan 8 Gama Aviation Plc

* Gama Aviation agrees to buy Jersey-based Aviation Beauport Limited

* Acquisition is conditional upon approval from the Jersey Competition Authority which is expected to complete by the end of February 2016

* The acquisition comprises a consideration of 2.6 million pounds in cash and the issue of 1,000,000 ordinary shares

* Based on Gama's closing share price on 7 January 2016, it gives a total consideration of 5.3 million pounds.

* Gama Aviation has agreed a 10 million pounds credit line from RBS in the form of a revolving credit facility for 8 million pounds and an additional overdraft facility of 2 million pounds.

* This facility will be used to fund the Beauport deal and will also provide further expansion capital.

* On completion, the purchase of Beauport will include fixed assets comprising property with a book value of approximately 2 million pounds and a net current asset neutral position including cash of approximately 650,000 pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)