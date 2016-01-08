Jan 8 Hammerson Plc

* Sale of Villebon 2 retail park, Villebon-sur-Yvette

* To sell Villebon 2 retail park to a consortium of leading French institutional investors for eur 159 million (£116 million), ahead of the June 2015 book value

* Transaction is expected to complete in H1 2016 and is subject to usual conditions precedent