Jan 11 Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* news: deutsche wohnen raises earnings for 2015 by about 38 per cent

* further increase of ffo i by around 20 per cent to at least eur 360 million expected for 2016

* raise of payout ratio to 65 per cent of ffo i from financial year 2016 onwards

* Sees increase of 2016 ffo i of some 20 per cent against past financial year to at least eur 360 million