Jan 11 American Shipping Company ASA :

* DNB accepted to acquire 5,500,000 shares (equal to 9.07 pct of outstanding shares) in AMSC at a price of 26 Norwegian crowns ($2.93) per share

* Trade date will be Jan. 11, 2016 and settlement will take place on Jan. 13, 2016

* Following transaction, DNB holds a total of 9,505,100 shares in AMSC, constituting 15.68 pct of AMSC's shares and votes Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8695 Norwegian crowns)