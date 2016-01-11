Jan 11 Norwegian Energy Company Asa

* Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) reports that its UK subsidiary, Noreco Oil UK, has now been served formal notice by the license partners, E.ON UK E&P Limited and Premier Oil Plc, that they will exercise their rights to acquire Noreco's participating interest in the Huntington license for no consideration, in accordance with their rights under the JOA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)