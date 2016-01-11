Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
Jan 11 Norwegian Energy Company Asa
* Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) reports that its UK subsidiary, Noreco Oil UK, has now been served formal notice by the license partners, E.ON UK E&P Limited and Premier Oil Plc, that they will exercise their rights to acquire Noreco's participating interest in the Huntington license for no consideration, in accordance with their rights under the JOA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
* John Colley, managing director of Majestic Retail, has decided to step down in order to take a new role closer to his young children in the south of England.