European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
Jan 11 Cargotec Oyj :
* Kalmar to deliver 60 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to Rail Management Services in USA
* Order has been booked into Cargotec's 2015 Q3 order intake
* Deliveries will run into early 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Bombardier Inc said its board of directors approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016 compensation to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for 2015.