Jan 11 Nokia Corporation

* says announced redemption of USD 1.85 billion senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. as part of Nokia's planned capital structure optimization program

* says USD 1.85 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., comprising the USD 650 million 4.625% notes due July 2017, USD 500 million 8.875% notes due January 2020 and USD 700 million 6.750% notes due November 2020, will be redeemed in accordance with terms and conditions of the notes

* says redemption is part of Nokia's planned EUR 7 billion capital structure optimization program announced on October 29, 2015, which focuses on, among other things, reducing interest-bearing liabilities of the combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent by approximately EUR 2 billion Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)