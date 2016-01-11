Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Nokia Corporation
* says announced redemption of USD 1.85 billion senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. as part of Nokia's planned capital structure optimization program
* says USD 1.85 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., comprising the USD 650 million 4.625% notes due July 2017, USD 500 million 8.875% notes due January 2020 and USD 700 million 6.750% notes due November 2020, will be redeemed in accordance with terms and conditions of the notes
* says redemption is part of Nokia's planned EUR 7 billion capital structure optimization program announced on October 29, 2015, which focuses on, among other things, reducing interest-bearing liabilities of the combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent by approximately EUR 2 billion Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order